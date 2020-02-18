All in a day’s work: The New Forest commoner *H&H Plus*

Lyndsey Stride on catching wily ponies, keeping up the breed’s quality and the joy of seeing the next generation emerge

At the heart of the New Forest is a core of large commoning families — around 700 commoners who have rights to graze their animals in the forest. Commoners come and go, but nobody starts alone.

My granny was a romantic, a Londoner who cycled all the way here and camped in the New Forest. She didn’t have a clue when she moved here in the 1930s. She was helped by Charlie Penny, who was my husband Robert’s great-grandfather.