Should elite competition ponies be managed like horses? *H&H VIP*

A championship-level team pony looks every inch the full package — lean, muscular and bursting with confidence and energy. But how do these mini athletes measure up in terms of management? Can a top pony be produced like a horse, or does size matter when it comes to fitness, feeding and keeping him sound?

According to British pony eventing team vet Tim Booth MRCVS, of Hird and Partners Veterinary Surgeons, most competition ponies have an inherently tough constitution.