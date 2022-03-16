Your chance to ride at Bolesworth in new three-day dressage ‘spectacular’





The team at Bolesworth is “delighted” to welcome international dressage back to the venue, after a three-year break.

World-class horses and riders are expected at a three-day “spectacular” CDI3*, from 24 to 26 June. Dressage has previously run alongside international showjumping at Bolesworth, but this will be a standalone event.

National and international classes are on the schedule, with three arenas running competition from prelim to international grand prix level, as is para dressage for the first time.

Bolesworth managing director Nina Barbour said: “We were so disappointed not to have been able to run dressage here last year due to issues with the calendar, but are delighted to be welcoming the dressage world back to Bolesworth for what promises to be a huge celebration of the sport at every level, and a chance for riders of every level to immerse themselves in the full Bolesworth experience.”

The best former racehorse in each national section will win a prize donated by Retraining of Racehorses, and young horses have a chance to shine in the Nexgen classes, for four-, five-, six- and seven-year-olds, with the chance to qualify for the finals at Hickstead.

Visitors will also be able to watch a demonstration by Olympic rider Richard Davison and his student Sarah Higgins.

Richard said: “There really is no other place like Bolesworth. It is perfect for developing our young horses and giving our more experienced horses valuable match practice in a big arena atmosphere before heading to major championships.”

British Dressage (BD) chief executive Jason Brautigam said it is good to see dressage return to the venue.

“There are some fantastic opportunities for riders across the whole of the spectrum, including our under-21s and para athletes, so I am sure this will be warmly welcomed and well supported by British Dressage members,” he said.

“Bolesworth is a special venue, providing top-class facilities and a true international atmosphere, which creates a unique experience for competitors and spectators alike. We are really looking forward to seeing three days of spectacular dressage action in the heart of Cheshire this June.”

