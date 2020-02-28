Young boy to tackle England’s highest mountain with his hound

A boy and his beloved “four-legged friend” are set to take on England’s highest mountain to raise funds for his local hunt.

Nine-year-old Jake John Eeles will walk six miles to the peak of Scafell Pike – 978 metres above sea level – in Cumbria on 7 March in aid of fell pack the Eskdale and Ennerdale foxhounds.

Christine, Jake John’s mother, told H&H this is his second fundraising challenge, having raised more than £1,400 for the hunt last year with a seven-mile sponsored walk around Ennerdale Water.

“We’re always trying to raise funds for our pack and Jake likes to play his part,” said Christine.

“He just loves hounds – he’ll walk 10 miles in a weekend with them, he could be soaked to the skin and he’s not bothered.”

Jake John will take on the challenge with his father Andrew, and his seven-year-old hound Marksman.

“We’ve had Marksman since he was a pup – Jake and him are very close,” she said. “We now have three of his pups; Domino, Diamond and Saphire and they’re all identical.

“Jake can’t wait to walk up Scafell – he’s very keen. So far he has raised £400 from sponsors on his JustGiving page. We’ve had snow showers this week so we’ll be keeping an eye on the weather and hope we don’t have to postpone.”

Christine said Jake John became involved in fell hunting when he was three.

“He’s following in his granddad’s footsteps, John Hinde. My dad grew up with Edmund Porter, the huntsman of the Eskdale and Ennerdale pack, and he’s very proud of Jake,” she said.

“In the summer Jake helps show the hounds for the pack. He has such a bond with them and they stand perfectly for him.”

Christine said she is “proud as punch”about Jake’s fundraising and love of hounds.

“He wants to do it – I never force him, he does it because he loves it. He keeps saying when he’s older he wants to be a huntsman,” she said

“He’s so proud of his hounds – it’s just him and his four-legged friends.”

