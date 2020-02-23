Goodnight — Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary: ‘An ill wind bloweth’ *H&H Plus*

When Mary and I set out for hunting on Saturday, my heart wasn’t really in it. We had high winds again, something that has blighted a number of days this season; they were whistling around the treetops in a menacing way, which could only bode ill for the day ahead.

Unboxing, it took all my strength to close the trailer door. I was clinging on like Mary Poppins with her umbrella, only with far worse language. Feeling defeated before we’d begun, I told Mary we’d give it a couple of hours and call it a day.