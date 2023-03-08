‘She lived joyfully’: tributes to Olympic rider who died after showjumping fall





Tributes have been paid to former Olympic eventer Wyndham St John, who died on Monday in Spain.

The 63-year-old Canadian suffered a ruptured aneurysm and brain bleed when she fell from her horse during an international showjumping competition. She was airlifted to a specialist neurological unit but died in hospital on 6 March.

“Wyn and I had the best 34 years together, our common passions and goals took us around the world,” her husband José said.

“The last three weeks of competition Wyn was very happy, doing what she loved, planning competitions, preparing the horses and executing at the highest level. She achieved success in the biggest showjumping competitions in Europe.

“Wyn leaves an unavoidable void. I would like for all of us to remember and cherish Wyn for what she was, an incredible human being, caring, loving and the best person I was lucky to have met.

“To honour her, remember a memory of Wyn and keep it in your heart for ever.”

Wyndham St John was born in Vancouver but moved to the UK, and was “an accomplished Canadian equestrian throughout her life”, an Equestrian Canada spokesman said.

Wyndham competed at the 2000 Olympics and the 2002 Olympic Games on Oliver, and in 2014, she switched to showjumping, competing throughout Europe until last month.

“Known as a kind and genuine woman with a wonderful sense of humour, she lived joyfully doing what she loved,” the EC spokesman said.

“She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her and leaves memories of a dedicated horsewoman, partner, and friend in the Canadian and international equestrian community.”

A spokesman for the Andalucia Sunshine Tour, where Wyndham was competing last month, said: “It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of Wyndham St John – our thoughts and prayers are close to her loved ones. Her kindness and love will for ever be remembered by all of us.”

