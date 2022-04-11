World Cup superstars and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The world’s best dressage horse and rider

Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl added victory in the FEI Dressage World Cup Final in Leipzig, Germany (9 April), to her Olympic and European gold medal haul last summer with TSF Dalera BB. The pair scored an incredible 90.84%. “It’s difficult to find the right words to describe Dalera; she leaves her heart in there for me, for us,” added Jessica – “us” referring to her second child, due this August.

Regarding taking a baby break this summer, Jessica admitted it was “a little sad as Dalera is in such good shape”, but added: “We will use the summer to have a vacation and to keep on doing conditioning training and cantering in the forest – everything we both love, and I already can’t wait to come back.”

2. Britain’s young showjumpers on cracking form

“If you had told me before I got here that I would finish fifth, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Britain’s Jack Whitaker, after doing just that at the FEI Jumping World Cup Final in Leipzig, Germany.

“But once you get here, of course you get more competitive and I wanted to finish higher. I thought I might have been on for a podium place – a single time fault kept me from being third and it is very, very frustrating,” he admitted.

Compatriot Harry Charles arrived with the title in his sights, but had to settle for fourth place. But both Harry, 22, and Jack, 20, jumped immaculate clears around Frank Rothenberger’s first course in the final leg of the competition, riding Romeo 88 and Equine America Valmy De La Lande.

3. Tragic story of horse’s death following dog bite

The owner of a horse who died “needlessly” after he was bitten by a dog hopes to raise awareness of what can happen, even if a dog is on a lead.

Sarah Lord was riding her 11-year-old gelding Frank on a bridleway in Birtle, Bury, on 7 March when they passed a man with a border collie. Sarah told H&H the dog was on a lead, but it jumped up and “latched” on to Frank’s shoulder.

The horse subsequently developed a serious infection and ultimately was put down.

