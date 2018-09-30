Woman fined £300 for breaching ban on keeping horses

A woman has received a £300 fine and been given a four-week curfew after breaching a 10-year ban on keeping equines.

Roberta Cleere, 41, of Dolcoath Avenue, Camborne, Cornwall, appeared at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (26 September) after the RSPCA investigated claims that she had breached her ban imposed in October 2016 as a result of four counts of causing unnecessary suffering to horses.

The defendant was found to have been involved in the sale of a skewbald mare called Brandy, belonging to a third party, on or around the 1 July 2017 in Truro.

In mitigation, the court heard that Cleere had respected her disqualification, with the exception of signing a receipt for the sale of a horse owned by a third-party, and had dependents who rely upon her.

She received a four-week curfew and must remain in her home between 10pm and 6am every day. Cleere was also fined £300 and must pay court costs of £375 and an £85 victim surcharge.

The defendant remains banned from owning and keeping equines, participating in the keeping of equines, being party to an arrangement under which she is entitled to control or influence the way in which equines are kept, dealing, transporting, and from arranging for the transport of equines

Cleere was found guilty in October 2016 of four counts of causing unnecessary suffering to horses; Prince, Beau, Jess and Sampson. Cleere failed to provide veterinary treatment to Prince, who was found with a leg cut to the bone and a corneal ulcer, failed to investigate and treat the poor body condition of Beau and Jess, and failed to investigate the weight loss of a Sampson.

At the time Beau and Jess were taken into the RSCPCA’s care, but Beau did not survive and a deprivation order was made on Prince and Sampson who had not been signed over to the RSPCA.

