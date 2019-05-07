Who’s who of showjumping spearhead blistering line-up for Windsor

A fierce line-up of the world’s best riders are entered for this year’s five-star showjumping at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (8 to 12 May).

Britain has 11 riders on the start list, including Scott Brash, Ben Maher, John Whitaker and William Funnell.

Joining them are Harry Charles, Michael Whitaker, Robert Whitaker, Holly Smith, Laura Renwick, Emily Moffitt and Guy Williams.

Defending Windsor Rolex grand prix champions Steve Guerdat and his star mare Albfuehren’s Bianca, who are ranked second in the world as a combination, make their return.

Steve, the current world number one rider, finished runner-up in the ‘s-Hertogenbosch leg of the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping with the 13-year-old mare in March, which was the horse’s last competitive outing ahead of Windsor.

Former world number one Kent Farrington also returns with his 2016 Windsor grand prix victor Creedance, as well as his multiple CSI5* grand prix-winning mare Gazelle.

Fellow US riders Laura Kraut (Deauville S, Jakarta, SFS Vincomte) and Jessica Springsteen (Fleur De L’Aube and Volage Du Val Henry) are also entered.

Two riders come forward from Ireland: Bertram Allen is bringing the popular grey mare Molly Malone V along with Calafrieda and Christy Jnr, while Billy Twomey is entered on Chat Botte ED, Lady Lou and Kimba Flamenco.

Other leading names among the 38 riders include Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs, Swedish world number two Peder Fredricson and France’s Simon Delestre.

Windsor is offering a €500,000 (£428,310) prize pot for the grand prix, which is a hike of £85,700 from last year.

For the full list of entries, click here

