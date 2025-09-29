



Bumper year for acorns poses challenges

As if horse owners didn’t have enough to do at this time of year, a mast year for acorns is adding to the chores. Owners around the country are detangling extra electric fencing to keep horses away from heaps of acorns, or spending hours filling up wheelbarrows with piles of them having raked for England. In this article we explain why it’s a bad year for them, how they can affect your horse’s health and what needs to be done.

The issue of over-rugging

While tackling seasonal issues, the often controversial topic of rugging, over-rugging, when to rug and when not to rug has come back into vogue. H&H has reported vet views on the topic for many years, discouraging the practice of rugging for the sake of it, or as a result of anthropomorphising our horses. Vets are always reminding us that horses should be losing weight over the winter, coming into the spring lean enough to not face weight issues as spring grass comes through. It really isn’t cold enough for a rug in many parts of the UK right now.

The trouble with Whatsapp messages forming contracts

Horse buyers and sellers have been warned against unintentionally entering into contracts via online messages – following a High Court ruling.

In the case of Jaevee Homes Ltd v Fincham, the parties discussed a construction project via WhatsApp, but never signed a written contract. After a payment dispute arose later, a judge ruled that a binding contract had been formed based on these communications because essential elements of a contract were included such as an offer, acceptance and terms.

Equine lawyer Hannah Bradley, partner at Aria Grace Law CIC, told H&H that although this was not an equine case, it sets a precedent and provides “important guidance for those who negotiate sales via messaging platforms”.

“This applies for social media messaging like Facebook, WhatsApp or text; where despite the informality, you can form a legally binding contract,” she said, adding that it is common in the horse world for buyers and sellers to use these platforms to exchange photos, negotiate prices or arrange viewings and vettings.

