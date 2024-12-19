Who is an amateur? New rules for Royal International showing classes





Changes aimed at standardising rules on who is and is not an amateur in showing have been agreed for classes at next year’s Royal International Horse Show (RIHS, 22-27 July).

On 17 December the Showing Council facilitated a meeting between the British Piebald & Skewbald Association, the British Show Horse Association, the British Show Pony Society, Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain, and UK Ponies & Horses, which all hold qualifying and classes and finals at the RIHS.

A Showing Council spokesperson said this was the fourth time the groups have met, with the “sole aim of standardising the amateur rule” across the five societies.

The changes are: professional producers will no longer be able to compete a novice horse on behalf of an amateur rider, without the rider losing their “amateur status”; racing and riding schools have been removed from the list of restrictions, which “should allow more people to compete in amateur classes; and breeding has been removed from the list of restrictions, with the exception of owning/standing a stallion at stud, which will not be permitted for amateurs.

It was also agreed to change the wording from “on the day when an exhibit is competing in amateur classes” to “on the showground where an exhibit is competing”.

“It is hoped by relaxing the amateur rules, with the removal of various restrictions, these classes will be opened up to a wider audience and therefore be of benefit to the societies, the shows and the wider showing community,” said the Showing Council spokesperson.

Amateur rules have come under the spotlight in recent years; some championship titles have changed hands after winners were found not to be classed as amateurs under a particular society’s rules – even if they are, with other societies.

