Top Welsh cob breeder and founder of Nebo Stud dies age 88





Geraint Jones, the former Welsh Pony and Cob Society (WPCS) president and founder of Nebo Stud died on 8 March, aged 88.

As a young boy, Mr Jones would accompany his uncle David John Jones of Fronarth Stud to ploughing matches and at the age of 10, he would harrow the fields at his parents’ farm in Tyngwndwn with mares Tyngwndwn Beauty and Isfryn Bess.

When Mr Jones married Mary in 1961, they were given Tyngwndwn Mathrafal Lady as a present from Mr Jones’ father Idris. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Lluest Hen and formed Nebo Stud.

The pinnacle for Welsh cob breeders is to breed a George Prince of Wales Cup winner and Mr Jones was proud that he had bred four – Tyngwndwn Cream Boy, Nebo Black Magic, Nebo Daniel and Nebo Hywel. Nebo Brenin sired two Prince of Wales Cup winners, won the harness class at the Royal Welsh and also monopolised the WCPS sire ratings, winning the section D ratings eight times and the section C ratings nine times.

Among some of the stud’s other notable ponies, Nebo Daniel and his son Nebo Prince also topped the WPCS sire ratings, and Nebo Bouncer was champion at the Lampeter Stallion Show five times and won at the Royal Welsh on seven occasions. Nebo Julie Ann and Nebo Joni Jones were champion ridden at the Royal Welsh, and Julie Ann also won at Horse of the Year Show.

Mr Jones joined the WPCS in 1957 and served as a council member for more than 30 years. He was made president in 1993 and was also later awarded the fellowship of the Royal Agricultural Society. His services as a judge were in much demand, judging at the Royal Welsh five times, as well as travelling all over the world in this capacity.

He was known for his character and infectious personality, with friends far and wide. He enjoyed a “good chat” and had time for everybody. It was said he could diffuse the most difficult situation with his quick wit and one-liners. He was a “wonderful raconteur” and his memory of events of long ago were clear to the end. He was especially proud of the achievements of his children, Owen and Lisa, and grandchildren, Catrin and Lowri.

Mr Jones was taken on his final journey with a pair of Dutch gelderlander horses and laid to rest in a private service at the local church, a few hundred yards from the family home. This was followed by a service to celebrate his wonderful life.

Mr Jones is survived by his wife Mary, children Owen and Lisa and grandchildren Catrin and Lowri.

