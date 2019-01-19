All welcome at series of testimonial meets for Quorn huntsman

Three special testimonial meets have been arranged for Quorn huntsman Peter Collins, who is retiring at the end of this season after 17 seasons with the Leicestershire pack.

There is one meet in each part of the Quorn country, on Monday, 28 January, Friday, 1 February and Tuesday, 5 March.

Please contact the hon secretary Frank Herrick for meet details and to book, at secretary.qh@qh-mail.co.uk; t: 0116 2595 530

Visitors attending the testimonial meets will pay a standard cap, and are invited to make a donation, both of which will go to Peter Collins’ testimonial fund.

Followers are asked to note that Peter’s last meet will be on Friday 8 March, which will be followed by champagne tea at the kennels.

“We would be very pleased to see friends old and new out hunting with the Quorn to celebrate Peter’s great hunting career,” said hunt chairman William Bevin.

“So come and have a day with Peter any time between now and the end of the season. Visitors are always welcome.”

For those who are interested in donating to Peter Collins’ testimonial fund, it is open now.

Contributions can be made via PayPal on the Quorn’s website, or a cheque can be sent to the hon secretary (with a note stating it is for Peter Collins’ testimonial). People can also pay by bank transfer, and are asked to contact the secretary for details.

Prior to becoming Quorn huntsman in 2002, Peter had whipped-in at packs including the Fernie and the Heythrop, and was kennel-huntsman at the Portman and huntsman of the Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray and the Seavington.

Ollie Finnegan will become the new Quorn huntsman on 1 May.

