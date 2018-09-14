Ros Canter in individual bronze and British team in silver after WEG eventing dressage

Ros Canter performed a fantastic test in the dressage for the Mars-sponsored eventing competition at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) this afternoon (Friday, 14 September) to catapult herself and the British team into medal positions.

Ros and Allstar B, who belongs to his rider and Caroline Moore, pulled off a mistake-free test to score 24.6 and sit third at the end of the day.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with Allstar B. In this last three or four years, he’s been ultra-consistent so my job is to make sure I get a mistake-free test,” she said. “I knew all my prep points and it is all about preparation and just getting each movement out the way.”

With Piggy French (Quarrycrest Echo) in 15th and Tom McEwen (Toledo De Kerser) in 20th, the British team have a combined score of 80.8 to hold the silver medal position ahead of tomorrow’s cross-country. Gemma Tattersall (Arctic Soul) is currently providing the discard score in 47th, but she is only four marks behind Tom, which is advantageous should her score be needed tomorrow.

Ingrid Klimke scored 23.3 to take second individually this afternoon with SAP Hale Bob OLD and confirm Germany’s team lead, 7.4 marks ahead of the chasing pack.

“I’m very happy — ‘Bobby’ was so relaxed, so calm, so concentrating, I could really ride him,” said Ingrid.

The USA currently holds the bronze position, with Boyd Martin (Tseterleg) the home side’s best-placed rider in eighth. Just 6.1 marks separate the teams placed second to sixth, with France fourth, Australia fifth and New Zealand sixth.

Swedish individual Sara Algotsson Ostholt propelled herself into fifth this afternoon with a strong test from her London 2012 individual silver medallist Wega.

“She loves to show herself off to a big audience. For me, she has a big heart — I just see a big red heart when I think of this horse,” said Sara.

Sarah Ennis has taken sixth to help the Irish team into seven. She and Horseware Stellar Rebound achieved a mark of 26.3.

“There are so many around 27 so I was hoping to get lower than that. He spooked when he went in there, which isn’t like him, but then he settled and was quiet as a lamb, so I’m delighted with him,” she said.

Tomorrow’s cross-country is due to start at 11am, but rumours have been flying this afternoon about potential adjustments to the schedule to take account of the weather, as well as possible changes to the course. Check back later for a further update.

Horse & Hound has two journalists and a photographer in Tryon for WEG.