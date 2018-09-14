Tom McEwen took 11th place in the dressage phase of the Mars-sponsored eventing at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) this morning (Friday, 14 September).

The third British team member put in an excellent test with Jane Inns, his own and his mother Ali’s Toledo De Kerser to score 28.4. The only flaw in the performance was a slight stumble in his final flying change.

“It was a strong and positive test and he was amazing — it was just a shame the change at the end kept us off the real top of the leaderboard,” said Tom.

Despite Tom’s performance, Britain has slipped one place to fifth in the team standings. However, just 3.2 penalties cover the teams lying third to fifth, so everything can change when the final team members ride this afternoon.

Germany still holds top spot, boosted by a 30.3 from Andreas Dibowski and FRH Corrida this morning.

France has catapulted up the leaderboard into second, thanks to an excellent test from Thibaut Vallette and Qing Du Briot ENE HN, who now lie second after scoring 25.6.

Emma McNab put in an excellent performance this morning to also slip into third individually with Fernhill Tabasco. The Australian team also holds third place.

Tim Price helped New Zealand’s team standings with a neat test this morning on Cekatinka. They hold seventh individually, with the New Zealand team in fourth.

“I’m really pleased with her, she’s a young horse as far as experience is concerned and as you get closer to the arena you hope they can stay the same and not get overawed going in, and she did that,” said Tim.

Ireland’s Padraig McCarthy also impressed this morning, claiming sixth spot on Mr Chunky.

“I’m thrilled with him, he was very solid all the way through,” said Padraig.

Ireland sit eighth in the team standings at this stage.

