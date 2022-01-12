War ponies, concussion and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Pint-sized war “horses”

Medieval warhorses previously thought to be around 17hh tall were in reality no more than “pony-sized”, new research has suggested.

Researchers “searching for the truth about the great horse” found warhorses were not always bred for size, but for success in a wide range of different functions, including tournaments and long-distance raiding campaigns.

A spokesman for the project said depictions of medieval warhorses in films often portray “massive mounts”, some 17hh to 18hh.

Find out what the research involved and more about its findings

2. Government concussion drive

A major drive to improve understanding, treatment and prevention of sporting concussions is hoped to benefit riders.

The Government has published an action plan, following an inquiry by the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport select committee. The inquiry called for UK-wide protocols on dealing with head injuries and improvement in how sporting injuries are reported.

The wide-reaching plan focuses on four areas: research, education, health and technology. The overarching aim is to improve understanding, awareness, prevention and treatment of concussion in grassroots, educational and elite sport.

Find out more about the recommendations that will have a direct impact on equestrians

Badminton fever

Can’t wait for the first running of the legendary event since 2019? Organisers have shared more details on the changes visitors and fans can expect for the 2022 event (4-8 May).

A new entrance, advance tickets only and a hybrid of paid-for and free BBC coverage are the headline changes for the Gloucestershire five-star, which returns for the first time since 2019 this year.

Event director Jane Tuckwell told H&H the decision to have advance tickets only is one that the team has been considering since the 2019 event, when the event was almost at capacity on the Saturday.

Find out more about what’s new for 2022

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.