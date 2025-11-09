



Beloved War Horse star Joey and his creator Michael Morpurgo were reunited at London Paddington to meet a train named after them.

The life-sized puppet Joey from the theatre production of the First World War novel made his way through crowds of commuters at the terminal on 30 October to Mr Morpurgo and his wife Clare, who unveiled the Great Western Railways (GWR) Intercity Express 802007, which has “Joey” displayed at one end and “Michael Morpurgo” at the other.

“Having my name on the side of a train is not something I ever thought I would see, so to have that honour alongside Joey, who has been in my life for more than 40 years, fills me with joy,” Mr Morpurgo said.

“In this age of phones dominating our lives, a long train journey is one of the few places where we can stop and read a good book, occasionally lifting our eyes to take in the marvellous views we’re lucky to travel through.

“I’m grateful to GWR and the National Theatre for allowing Joey to be part of this special day, and for GWR’s ongoing work with local organisations like Farms for City Children, showing their commitment to supporting communities beyond just getting from A to B.

“I shall give Joey a ‘hello, you’ pat every time before I get on the train and have a good ride. And a ‘thank you’ pat when I get off.”

Some of the cast of the National Theatre production of War Horse played music from the production as they and Joey made their way through the station – making an unscheduled stop for Joey to meet another literary star, Paddington Bear. Among guests were representatives of Farms for City Children, the charity founded by Mr and Mrs Morpurgo nearly 50 years ago to allow urban children the chance to spend time on farms.

GWR’s HR director Ashley Bray said: “We were thrilled to welcome Michael and Clare to Paddington today to unveil not one, but two new liveries on Intercity Express 802007.

“Michael and Clare have contributed a huge amount to the communities of Devon, both through their writing and with the Farms for City Children charity. This train is our way of thanking them for their ongoing commitment to the people of this beloved corner of the Great Western network.

“As we reflect on 200 years of the railway and mark the launch of this year’s Poppy Appeal, we cannot fail to think of those who sacrificed their lives in the service of our country, and War Horse tells that story better than most.”

Michael waved the train off on its maiden voyage, as Joey cantered along the platform.

Farms for City Children CEO Corinna Csaky said: “I’m delighted to celebrate this special moment with our founders, Michael and Clare, and to see their remarkable dedication to Farms for City Children and our local communities in Devon recognised.

“It’s wonderful to know that children, now and for years to come, will be able to reach and experience the joys of the countryside aboard the train named for Michael and Joey.”

