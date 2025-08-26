‘My horse always comes first’: Olympic dressage rider pulls out of European Championships





Olympic rider Victoria Max-Theurer has withdrawn from the FEI European Dressage Championships (27-31 August) as “my horse always comes first”.

As reported by Eurodressage, Austria will field a team of three riders at this week’s Europeans in Jiva Hill Stables, France. These are Florian Bacher (Fidertraum OLD), Stefan Lehfellner (Roberto Carlos MT) and championship debutante Bettina Kendlbacher (Broadmoar’s Don Alfredo AWÖ).

Victoria had been selected with her Paris Olympic campaigner, Abegglen FH NRW (Abby).

“After careful consideration, I have decided not to participate in the European Championships in Crozet this year, as Abby hasn’t been in the top form I would have hoped for us to be for the European Championships in recent days,” she said.

“Of course, we would have loved to compete, but my horse always comes first for me – and even an enticing 23rd championship appearance won’t change that!”

Victoria was also shortlisted with relatively new ride L’Espoir, who stepped up to international grand prix with Victoria in June.

She said the championships are a “little too soon this year” for the 10-year-old gelding, adding: “I’m now looking forward to the upcoming shows to gain even more experience together for a future championship appearance!

“I will definitely support my teammates in Crozet and keep my fingers crossed for them.”

Austrian team manager Uschi Barth said: “Vici’s withdrawal is obviously a hard decision for us and a great shame for the entire team. As painful as this decision is, it must of course be respected.

“Nevertheless, we have two horses that have been performing at a consistently high level for years. Add to that Bettina, who has consistently delivered strong performances this year – that makes her a real asset.”

The Europeans will be a final championship appearance for Austrian team stalwart Fidertraum OLD, whose CV boasts six previous senior call-ups including two Olympic Games and the 2022 World Championships.

His rider Florian said: “Ideally, we’ll have such a good grand prix that we’ll make it to the special – even though that certainly won’t be easy this year. But first and foremost, I hope we can deliver a beautiful, harmonious round and leave the arena with a good feeling.”

He added: “I know it will be our last championships together. That makes it special. I’m really excited to be on this stage again. At the same time, I’m trying not to dwell on it too much, but rather to focus on the preparation and the riding. I want to have fun with him – that’s the most important thing.”

Austria’s equestrian federation shared the news of Victoria’s withdrawal on Friday (22 August).

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now