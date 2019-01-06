Vets strip off in cheeky calendar

Vet students at the University of Nottingham ensured they were well exposed when they posed for pictures for a naked calendar.

The members of VetSoc braved November temperatures to strip off for the photographs, to raise money for mental health charity MIND.

The calendar was shot by VetSoc photographer and fourth year veterinary student Madison Hewitson, who captured groups of students posing with a different animal theme for each month.

“It involved the whole vet school with students from every year,” said Madison. “We asked students to volunteer in groups and come up with an idea and everybody chose a set of animals — we not only have horses but also dogs and chickens, alpacas, goats, sheep, meerkats, a boa constrictor and tortoises.

“It’s been a huge success and great fun to make,” she added. “It was wonderful to see such team spirit in raising money — we had lots of people getting involved to provide the animals.

“We used a farm for the sheep where somebody had done a lambing placement and the exotics came from the people who supply the uni for our handling practice.”

Madison said her favourite shots were of the sheep and horses.

“The horses just look magnificent,” she said.

The calendar has already raised £1,000 and is available to order through eBay with 100% of the profits going to MIND.

“Mental health is really important in our profession, which has a very high suicide rate, so we wanted to raise funds for MIND,” Madison explained.

Statistics have shown the suicide rate among vets is four times the national average — with long hours, poor financial returns, a culture of suppressing problems and access to lethal drugs all thought to be contributing factors.

