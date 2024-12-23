Six-figure funding boost for British horse sport





Equestrian sport in Britain will receive a six-figure increase in funding ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The investment comes from UK Sport, which has allocated £12,075,000 for equestrian and £3,625,000 for para equestrian for the LA funding cycle (2025 to 2029). The money allocated by UK Sport comes from the £330m pot of Government and National Lottery funding that is being split across 50 sports.

This marks a 2.8% increase (£328,374) in its contributions towards Olympic equestrian disciplines, and a 9.7% (£321,757) rise in the money UK Sport gave to para dressage ahead of Paris.

“We are extremely grateful to UK Sport for their recognition and belief in our ability to deliver medals and meaningful results on the global stage,” said British Equestrian performance director Helen Nicholls.

“Thanks also to the Government in providing financial stability and security with this enhanced commitment to elite level sport – being able to plan long-term is a key in sporting success and gives a huge performance advantage.

“The LA cycle will certainly be a financial challenge across our four Olympic and Paralympic disciplines, but we will work hard and smart to support our athletes to develop and grow, as well as inspiring the next generation and new supporters with their achievements and stories, in and out of the saddle.”

This cycle also includes the 2025 and 2027 European Championships, plus the 2026 World Championships.

