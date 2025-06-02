Hopes UK-EU deal could spell benefits for equine welfare and industry





Hopes the new UK-EU deal could pave the way for easier movement of goods and horses have been shared by industry experts.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed a new agreement with the European Union on 19 May.

“It’s time to look forward. To move on from the stale old debates and political fights to find common sense, practical solutions which get the best for the British people,” he said.

“We’re ready to work with partners if it means we can improve people’s lives here at home.”

The RSPCA hailed the deal as “good news for the welfare of animals”, noting that it lays the framework for negotiations to start on a “common veterinary area” agreement. The charity said this will help facilitate trade between the EU and UK, while allowing UK nations to keep and improve existing high standards of welfare.

The UK’s ban on the export of live animals will also remain in place.

RSPCA head of public affairs David Bowles said the charity welcomes the agreement “as it includes a number of benefits for the welfare of animals”.

“We’re also delighted that the UK has won an opt-out for any animal welfare measure that protects its biosecurity and public health status as long as certain EU conditions are met,” he said.

“The RSPCA is also pleased that this agreement allows the start of negotiations of a common veterinary area agreement with the EU.

“This could help trade between the two partners by reducing bureaucratic form-filling – but continue to allow risk-based, targeted enforcement measures to stop activities such as the illegal trade in horses to the Continent and the illegal import of puppies. Trade and enforcement in animals and animal products will also be improved by the UK getting access to the EU’s database.”

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) has also welcomed the news. BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux described it as “striking the right balance between reducing trade friction while maintaining the UK’s high standards of animal welfare and disease control”.

But the BVA “remains concerned” over future access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland (news, 5 September).

“With no clear direction on the issue of access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland, which has serious implications not only for animal health and welfare, but also public health, there is still work to do,” said Dr Mullineaux. “A permanent resolution to this long-standing question is urgently needed and we will continue to press the Government for solutions to avoid potentially devastating consequences.”

Jan Rogers of the British Horse Council told H&H the sanitary and phytosanitary area (SPS) agreement outlined at the summit, as part of the deal, will establish an UK-EU sanitary and phytosanitary zone, aimed at reducing trade barriers and facilitating the safe and efficient movement of live animals and germinal products.

Sanitary and phytosanitary measures are rules, measures and regulations designed to protect human, animal and plant life and health.

“What we know is that nothing will change immediately, although it’s hoped that barriers to trade can be removed as soon as possible. We must continue to comply with the border target operating model until notified otherwise,” she said.

British Equestrian Trade Association executive director Claire Williams told H&H the SPS agreement looks good news for the feed industry.

“The indications are that this will alleviate paperwork pressures, requirements and costs,” she said, adding that the agreement would relate to trade in both directions.

Improvements to the pet passport scheme mean dogs can travel with their owners without having to get a new health certificate each time – positive news given how many riders also have dogs.

And for young equestrians looking to travel and work abroad, the UK and EU have agreed to cooperate further on a youth experience scheme. This initiative would be capped and time-limited, and would mirror existing schemes the UK has with countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

