‘Your disability shouldn’t define you’: fashion student creates riding clothes that help ‘regain a sense of belonging’





A rider and fashion student inspired by a friend who was paralysed in an accident has created equestrian clothing designed to allow wheelchair users to “regain a sense of belonging” in the horse world.

Daisy Brace, an undergraduate at Nottingham Trent University, dedicated her final-year design project to creating “contemporary heritage riding wear that supports both physical needs and emotional wellbeing”.

A spokesperson for the university said a friend of Daisy’s mother “felt disconnected from her love of horse riding after an accident left her paralysed from the waist down”.

“Although horse riding for her mother’s friend remained possible, Daisy wanted to help her regain a sense of belonging to the horse riding community, so she created an equestrian wear outfit which is designed to accommodate a wheelchair user’s needs,” the spokesperson said.

Daisy, who has also ridden all her life, said her mother’s friend did not lose her love of horses after the accident.

“Even after her injury, she wanted to continue riding and I realised there was very little on the market that was both functional and fashionable for people in her situation – especially when it came to equestrian clothing,” she said. “I wanted to change that.”

Daisy’s designs include a lightweight Harris tweed jacket that has panels quilted with saddlecloth wool on the back and forearm, to give comfort and support when seated. The back is arched to reduce bulk when seated in a wheelchair, and has magnetic fastenings and a ribbon tie. The cotton shirt has a lowered neckline to reduce bulking of fabric when seated, and has open arm seams for those with limited mobility. Daisy also designed a bag that can attach to different parts of a wheelchair, to allow storage without adding bulk to pockets.

“My mum’s friend has been incredibly encouraging and gave me honest advice I couldn’t have found online,” Daisy said.

“From understanding how uncomfortable wheelchairs can be over long periods to why accessible fashion often lacks personality – these are the things that guided my work.”

“There’s a limit to what’s out there – everything feels purely functional,” she added. “After an injury, you’re not only adapting physically but also redefining your identity. I wanted to bring personality and positivity back into clothing for disabled riders.

“Clothes should help people feel part of a community. For horse riders, it’s more than a hobby – it’s a way of life. Your disability shouldn’t define you, and your clothes shouldn’t limit you.”

Daisy’s designs will be displayed as part of the 2025 graduate festival, at the university’s city campus.

NTU senior fashion design lecturer Krystyna Kolowska said: “Daisy has spotted a gap in the market for wheelchair users who have a love of horse riding but are let down by a lack of inclusive designs that are made available to them.

“Her designs are very thoughtful and take into consideration the functional and emotional needs of people who, like anyone else, require clothing that allows them to pursue their interests whilst allowing them to feel good.”

