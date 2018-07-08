UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

SsangYong Motors UK

The car company has extended its sponsorship of Blenheim Palace Horse Trials for a further five years.

SsangYong Motors UK was the title sponsor of the three-star event for the first time in 2017. This year’s dates for the Oxfordshire horse trials are 13 to 16 September.

“We are delighted to become title sponsor of SsangYong Blenheim Palace Horse Trials for the second year running and, moreover, to extend our contract until 2023,” said managing director Nick Laird.

“This agreement underlines our commitment to horse trials and our growing relationship with the Blenheim Palace Horse Trials team, which we are very much looking forward to developing for many years to come.”

Childéric Saddles UK

The saddle company is continuing its sponsorship of the elementary class at the LeMieux National Dressage Championships (20th – 23rd September 2018) for a third year.

The firm is also supporting all eight regional finals in the run-up to the championships, which will be held at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire.

Managing director Tricia Bracegirdle said: “We are thrilled to be part of this fantastic event and look forward to catching up with our customers and in many cases watching them in action.”

Noble Outfitters UK

The Event Rider Masters (ERM) has announced Noble Outfitters UK as the official clothing supplier to the series.

The fourth leg of the 2018 ERM series is taking place at Barbury International Horse Trials this weekend (5-8 July).

“Our brands share the same core values; we’re both vibrant and dynamic companies offering innovative products to the public,” said Noble Outfitters UK’s sales manager, Matt Cummins.

“This partnership makes absolute sense. Providing official ERM merchandise across all channels of our business enables us to showcase our brand further and for us this collaboration was an easy decision to take.

“Team Noble are hugely excited to see what lies ahead for the series in 2018.”

Ariat

The boot specialist has teamed up with London-based charity Ebony Horse Club to supply a selection of footwear for children and teenagers.

The boots will be worn by the 120 children who ride at Ebony’s Brixton base each week.

Melanie Selman, from Ariat, said: “Ebony Horse Club does a fantastic job in providing many disadvantaged youngsters the opportunity to benefit from learning to ride and spending time with horses, something at Ariat we are very passionate about.

“The centre relies on donations to keep active so we are delighted to have been able to supply them with a bank of products for their children to wear, which we hope will help them feel smart, safe and comfortable while taking part in their classes.”

Ideal & WRS Saddle Company

The business is returning as sponsor of British Dressage’s combined training championships for a second year.

Top dressage rider Hayley Watson-Greaves, who is sponsored by the company, has also been revealed as the brand ambassador for the 2018/19 running of the series.

“We were so impressed by every aspect of last year’s combined training series and are delighted to commit our support once again,” said James Hitchen from the company.

“It’s a superbly run series, every qualifier last year was well attended and qualification places were well earned. We were all unlucky with the weather at the finals, but that didn’t dampen spirits, with competitors keeping smiling and riding superbly.

“It was a well-fought battle for our championship rosettes and we’re looking forward to seeing who comes out on top in this year’s final.”

Plusvital

Irish showjumper Paddy O’Donnell has joined the company’s team of brand ambassadors.

Plusvital creates equine feed supplements.

“I’m very excited to develop this new partnership with Plusvital,” said Paddy.

“They have a wide range of supplements available for showjumpers, I have really noticed the difference in the performance and health of my horses since I started using Plusvital.”

Devoucoux

The saddle company has signed a deal to sponsor the main four events in the Burghley branch of the Pony Club’s calendar for the next three years.

Pippie Polson, from Devoucoux UK, explained that the company is looking to support grassroots riders from the very beginning at Pony Club level.

“Although we sponsor some of the world’s top riders, we also want to give back and help with the education of the youngest of riders,” she said.

“Burghley Pony Club was a good fit for us: they are a friendly but professional branch and we felt this would be a rewarding collaboration.”

Feedmark

Top dressage riders Nikki Barker and Olivia Oakeley have signed a sponsorship deal with the equine supplement company.

The pair are now brand ambassadors for Formulate!, which allows customers to create bespoke all-in-one supplements for their horses.

“We’re delighted to welcome Nikki and Olivia to the Feedmark family,” said Feedmark’s director of nutrition, Emily Smith.

“It’s going to be exciting working alongside them this season to ensure that Formulate! provides the right support for those competing in dressage at all levels.

“Every horse is different, Formulate! has been created to support each individual, helping your horse to perform at their very best whatever you do with them.”