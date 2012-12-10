Two horses put down after being hit by suspected drink driver

Two horses were put down and their riders taken to hospital after being hit by a suspected drink driver in Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police were called to the incident on the A330 near Winkfield on Saturday (8 December) at 2.50pm.

Three horses and their riders were hit by a black Audi A4. Two of the riders were taken to Frimley Park Hospital, reportedly with fractures and facial injuries.

Two of the horses were so badly injured they had to be put down at the scene by a vet.

“The driver aged 41 from the Winkfield area was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving without due care and attention,” said a spokesman for Thames Valley Police.

The road was closed for around four hours.

The man has been bailed until 22 January.