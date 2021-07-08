Tributes paid to jockey who died in ‘tragic accident’





The horse racing community has paid tribute to amateur jockey Michael Pitt who died in a “tragic accident” this week.

The body of the 19-year-old was found at a petrol station in Hungerford, West Berkshire, early on Monday morning (5 July).

Michael worked as an apprentice for trainers Dennis Coakley and Roger Teal in Lambourn, then joined Warren Greatrex stables to pursue a career as an amateur jump jockey last year.

The Injured Jockeys Fund confirmed on Tuesday (6 July) that Michael had died.

CEO Lisa Hancock said: “It is with desperate sadness that we can confirm that former apprentice jockey Michael Pitt, 19, sadly passed away following a tragic accident on Sunday.

“His family are enormously appreciative of the many messages they are receiving, as are Warren and Tessa Greatrex, whose yard Michael was working at in Lambourn.

‘The family would respectfully ask that no cards or flowers be sent but instead any donations go to the Injured Jockeys Fund or Racing Welfare.”

In a social media statement, Tessa Greatrex said “it was a privilege and an honour” to have had Michael as a part of their team.

“We are missing him greatly and are trying to come to terms with his death. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” she said.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said officers were called to the Co-Op petrol station in Charnham Street, Hungerford, just after 7am.

“Sadly, the body of a man was located. The man’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported at this time,” the spokesman said.

“The thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time. The man’s death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

