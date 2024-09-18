A top rider appeals her suspension, pony goes through lorry floor and other things the horse world is talking about





Danish rider Carina Cassøe Krüth is appealing the eight-month suspension she was given after a video of her training emerged. H&H reported that the medal-winning dressage rider had been fined by the Danish equestrian federation’s disciplinary committee after the video, taken two years ago, was released. The federation appealed the sanction and she was temporarily excluded, and has now been suspended for eight months. Carina said she is appealing, adding: “I was fined and punished for my misconduct” and “I have never tried to evade the incident that took place more than two and a half years ago”.

Safety warning

A pony was lucky to survive after his hoof went through the lorry floor; his owners have warned others to check and recheck their own vehicles. Two-year-old Buttons has been given a positive prognosis by vets but Abi and Emma Hardern were told that in most such incidents, the horse breaks its leg and has to be put down. The Harderns’ lorry had had a full recent check but it was later found that a leaky window had caused the very small area of wall and floor to rot.

Racing to end in Singapore

Questions and concerns have been raised about people and horses in Singapore once racing ends there this autumn. All meetings are held at the racecourse in Kranji, which is to go back to the government for development in 2027. It is understood that about 700 horses were in training when trainers, who are all based at the site, were told of the decision, last June. Louise Squires, who took on former racehorse Easy Does It in Singapore in 2020, has flown him to Britain. “I studied equine business at Hartpury and one of the topics that was prevalent then was how much the racing industry supports the equine industry,” she told H&H. “In Singapore, we’re seeing exactly that and how affected the equestrian industry is going to be in a few years to come.”

