Five-star rider ‘humbled’ by support after breaking leg in fall at Hartpury

Eventer Tom Jackson has returned home to continue his recovery after breaking his leg in a fall at Hartpury.

Tom was riding Newmarket Prospect in the CCI4*-S at the NAF Five Star International Hartpury Horse Trials on 11 August when the pair fell at fence 20.

The course was held for around 30 minutes while Tom was attended to. Newmarket Prospect, a nine-year-old Irish-bred gelding, was uninjured.

Tom told H&H the support and kindness he has received is “humbling”.

“I have been shocked at the amount of people that have been in touch wishing me well,” said the 26-year-old, who is recovering from an operation on his left leg.

“We have had a lot of support from an awful lot of people and it’s been very humbling seeing how much kindness people have been offering.”

He added he is really grateful to the support the “eventing family” gave to his groom, Beth, at the event.

“With [my girlfriend and yard manager] Sabrina and I both at the hospital, we had our groom Beth left there at Hartpury and she received so much help from so many different people,” he said.

Tom won numerous medals at junior and young rider level on his route up to the senior ranks aboard Waltham Fiddlers Find, who took him from Pony Club to Badminton. The pair won the 2014 Bramham CCI3*-under 25 and were selected for the 2015 senior European Championships, but had to withdraw after “Wesley” sustained a small tear to one of his suspensory ligament branches.

Tom’s major results also include wins in both Tattersalls’ under-24 and under-25 CCI2* (now CCI3*-L) in 2016 and 2018 respectively and victory in Belton’s CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) in 2018.

“I am already very much planning my recovery to get back as quickly and in better shape than ever,” added Tom in a post on his Facebook page.

“I would like to thank our team and everyone that was at Hartpury who helped with getting the horses sorted and home.”

