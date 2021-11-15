‘To recognise horses with a unique personality and character’: nominations open for RoR award





The hunt is on to crown the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) horse personality of the year 2021.

Taking place for the second year, the award celebrates former racehorses who have shown “exceptional character” in transitioning to a new career and have had a positive impact on those around them.

There were more than 250 entries for the award in 2020 and it was Sarah Peacock’s 12-year-old gelding Ned Causer who took the honours. Ned ran three times in his “short-lived” racing career, but had a “transformational effect” on Sarah, helping her to overcome bouts of anxiety and depression.

Record-breaking Flat jockey Hollie Doyle will choose the three finalists and pick the ultimate winner. Finalists will be invited to the prestigious RoR Awards at the The Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket on 22 January, where the winner will be revealed.

RoR chief executive Di Arbuthnott said the charity hopes the award will get people talking passionately about what it means to own a former racehorse.

“We want to recognise those horses with a unique personality and character, and to also showcase the special bond they develop with their riders,” she said.

“We know there are many wonderful success stories, as well as great achievements, among the thousands of former racehorses that are lovingly rehomed and retrained each year.”

The award is given in honour of the late Paul Mellon.

“At its outset RoR was privileged to receive a bequest from the estate of Paul Mellon, the philanthropist and owner of 1971 Derby and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Mill Reef, and his legacy has been vital to establishing and funding RoR to promote the welfare of horses that have retired from racing,” said an RoR spokesman.

Entries are open to former racehorses registered with RoR and can be made online via the www./ror-events.org.uk. Nominations close on 22 November.

