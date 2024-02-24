Small but mighty: tiny rider and 27-year-old pony tackle bank and ditch in style





This tiny but indomitable combination is Annabelle Hague and Timmy, tackling a hefty bank and ditch in style, while out with the Cross Country Chasers on 18 February.

The 11-year-old rider and 27-year-old pony were having the time of their lives with the chasers, a group who take on rides organised by Annabelle’s father Chris Hague, and Tom Lancaster.

Chris told H&H he was master of the North East Cheshire Drag Hunt, which amalgamated with the Cheshire Farmers Drag Hunt, to become the Cheshire Drag Hunt. But that closed, and “The members came to us and said ‘What can you do?’” Chris said. “We couldn’t afford the hounds and everything, so this concept came of going out as a group, at the same pace as a drag hunt.”

Chris said the Cross Country Chasers’ rides appeal to everyone; he has had plenty of hunt followers enjoying the country, and any profit made is donated to charity.

“We go by invitation of the farmers and give the money to charities of their choice,” he said.

“We’ve got everything; ditches, rails hedges, walls, and we always find a way round too.

“We have a bit of a craic, and pub stops.”

Chris said Timmy, who is about 12.2hh, and Annabelle have been together for about five years.

“He’s a star,” he said. “He’s a hunting pony; he doesn’t do arenas or anything like that, he just likes to go in straight lines, cover the ground and jump.

“He’s loved by us all; we run an equestrian centre and have three children and my parents and he’s loved by everyone. They had a great day.”

