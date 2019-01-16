All welcome to service celebrating the life of Tim Stockdale

All are welcome to a memorial service for Tim Stockdale next month, which is to be a celebration of his life and career.

The service will be held in the indoor cricket school, Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground, Abington Avenue, Northampton NN1 4PR, at 11am on Tuesday, 5 February.

Tim died on 14 November 2018 at the age of 54, a few weeks after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

A small private funeral has already taken place but Tim’s wife Laura told H&H this service will be a celebration, with footage and pictures covering Tim’s life, career, and the “lighter side” of life.

Hundreds of people are expected; those planning to attend are asked to email information@timstockdale.co.uk or call 02476 698806. There is no stipulation on dress.

Laura said the Tim Stockdale Foundation, set up in her husband’s memory, is progressing very well.

T-shirts and hoodies made by Beewear, one of Tim’s sponsors, and bearing the legend “There’s no such word as can’t”, the name of Tim’s autobiography, have been selling well, and a number of fundraising events are being planned.

“Olympia went really well too; we’re so grateful to Olympia for letting us set a stand up at such short notice – and we’re now in the process of organising things like a golf day, and possibly running a marathon around Hickstead,” Laura said.

“We wanted to do the foundation as there are so many up-and-coming riders who need a bit of help and support, so hopefully we can help them.”

Laura said the foundation may also support other sportspeople, as well as cancer charities.

“We’re very excited about the foundation and I think Tim would be really pleased too,” she said.

“Tim loved all sport, and if we could help some young people out, even with little bursaries, to help them climb the ladder – he’d really have loved that.”

