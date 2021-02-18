Thousands donated to mental health support in Matthew Wright’s memory

Over £2,000 has been donated to the service set up to support riders’ mental health by eventer Matthew Wright, since his death on Monday (15 February).

Riders Minds, which was set up to support the mental health and wellbeing of the equestrian community, will use the funds to support any rider who needs it.

Matthew, who had always spoken openly about his mental health issues, created Riders Minds with his wife Victoria. The aim was to provide information, help and understanding, and to raise awareness of and promote conversations about mental wellbeing.

To donate or access support, visit the Riders Minds website.

Founding director Lucy Katan told H&H Riders Minds was Matthew’s vision.

“I was overwhelmed by his and Victoria’s passion to help other people,” she said, adding that the money raised will go towards improving the service and developing the helpline, which is available for all riders to call, 24 hours a day.

“The idea was to create a safe place for all equestrians to come to if they need some mental wellbeing support. Matt was adamant that the phone line had to be available 24 hours a day, and he always said that if it helped just one person, it would be worth it.

“Riders Minds was created by Matt to help everyone who rides and loves horses and I hope as a sector, we will make sure everyone knows it’s there.

“Matt — I promise that we will make Riders Minds just one of your many legacies; it will achieve your ambitions of helping others to battle mental health issues, and you will always be in our thoughts.”

