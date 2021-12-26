‘This lad has always had the promise to deliver something like this’: rank outsider scoops King George VI victory





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A rank outsider came out on top in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton today (26 December). Here is the full King George VI result from the 2021 renewal of the race.

Tornado Flyer, who was ridden by Danny Mullins and trained by Danny’s uncle, Willie, went off at a price of 28/1 to win comfortably by nine lengths (pictured).

“I didn’t think he was totally out of this,” explained Danny to ITV Racing of the eight-year-old, owned by the TFP Partnership. “This was as competitive a race that has been run all year in England and this lad has always had the promise to deliver something like this, so I knew we had a squeak. Going away from the stands for the second time, I was starting to come alive and halfway down the back, I was able to just keep taking him back and filling him up.”

Tornado Flyer, who is by Flemensfirth, last won a race in December 2019, but before today had clocked over £182,000 in prize money.

“When you’re riding for Willie, you’ve always got a chance, no matter what price they go off at,” said Danny. “2021 has been a fantastic year for me with loads of winners at the big festivals – it’s great and the King George is one of the big ones of the season.”

Irishman Danny, who before today hadn’t ridden a winner at Kempton, scooped a double when another outsider, Jacamar, won a handicap chase earlier on in the card.

Asterion Forlonge, another runner trained by Willie Mullins, was handily placed in second coming to the last fence, but fell when landing too steeply. Both he and his jockey Bryan Cooper walked away from the fall.

Clan Des Obeaux, who won this race in 2018 and 2019, ultimately finished second for trainer Paul Nicholls and jockey Harry Cobden. Paul Nicholls also trained Saint Calvados, who finished third.

2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo, who went off favourite under Rachael Blackmore for trainer Henry De Bromhead was pulled up, and the 2020 winner of this race, Frodon, who was once again ridden by Bryony Frost, finished fourth. Both of these runners went very quickly in the early stages of the race, and former jockey Ruby Walsh analysed the race by saying “they went far too hard early on and you only get paid at the winning post”.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.