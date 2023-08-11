



Nicole Lockhead Anderson and Christian Street have been knocking on the door of win for the past few weeks and finally laid claim to a winner’s rug when they headed the Waddesdon Rothschild 2* 1.40m speed class by a masterly 2sec at the London Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT London).

Nicole and the 10-year-old mare have been together since June and recently delivered a superb performance on their 5* debut at the Royal International, finishing runners-up in the speed classic. A week later, they claimed second place in the British Showjumping national speed horse final.

“She was due a win, bless her, she’s been so consistent,” Nicole said. “It’s great to win here in London on a horse like her, who I think a lot of. It’s only the first day here but there’s still a real buzz the in the arena.”

Nicole spearheaded a British one-two-three in this closing class of the day, overtaking an early lead set by Max Routledge and Janeiro 4.13sec. Her round from 14th-to-go of 47 starters held on to its advantage, deflecting a late bid from Sally Goding and Spring Willow, which fell 2sec short of target.

“She likes going fast and I just got into a rhythm. She naturally travels and covers the ground and luckily everything came up really nicely. She’s so careful I never have to worry about the fences,” Nicole said on day one of the LGCT London.

“She likes a speed class as she naturally suits going forward. She’s a lovely horse to ride and do everything with. We’re very lucky to have her.

“She is my cup of tea — really blood, really careful and likes going fast, so it works well!”

Nicole is based with Tom Williams and the Christian x Poker mare, who is owned by Berger Sportpferde, was sent to them by Schockemöhle.

“They send us the odd older one,” Nicole explained. “We sold [her British young riders’ team horse] Chatondo just after the Europeans, and then she arrived.”

Nicole won the 2* grand prix here last year on another staggeringly quick grey mare, Chilli, and is aiming to repeat the feat with Christian Street later this week.

“It would be nice to do it again! She is very like Chilli, she likes to leave the jumps up and go fast.”

