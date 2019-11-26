‘Though I could not walk, you carried me’: Thibault Fournier shares first update since waking from coma

French eventer Thibault Fournier has shared his first update since waking from a coma following a cross-country fall in October.

The 24-year-old is recovering after the fall at Pompadour horse trials on 13 October. He opened his eyes six days later and is making good progress.

His mother, Isabelle Fournier-Jouve, has been sharing updates on her son’s progress and on Friday (22 November), Thibault posted for the first time since his accident.

“As you know, I had the longest nap of my life recently,” he said.

“When I emerged from this deep sleep, and ended up gradually recovering my spirits, I was saw all your marks of sympathy and affection.

“Thank you for all your armbands and orange bracelets, all your words and messages, full of friendship, support and hope, your photos, your videos, your songs.

“Thank you for being behind me and giving me the strength to keep moving forward.

“And even though I could not walk, it was all of you who carried me.

“Thank you also to all the medical teams who, since October 13, have allowed me, first of all to stay alive and who now help me to rebuild.

“I’m not at the end yet, but I will do everything to not disappoint you.”

The Frenchman has also been back to his yard to see his horses and thanked the team who are looking after them in his absence.

The horse he was riding at Pompadour was seven-year-old gelding Chactas Chalonges, who was uninjured in the fall.

Thibault was attended on course by the event medics, then emergency services from Brive, before he was airlifted to hospital in Limoges by the Hélismur 87 crew.

The rider made history in October 2018 when he became the youngest winner of Pau CCI4* (now CCI5*-L) with Siniai De Lathus — his first attempt at top-level eventing.

