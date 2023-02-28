The loss of a major international event, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. No international at Barbury this season

The eventing world has responded in shock to the news the British Eventing (BE) affiliated calendar will be without one of its flagship CCI4*-S events – Barbury International Horse Trals. The Musketeer Event Management team behind Barbury has decided not to comply with BE’s requirement that all venues hosting international classes can not also host unaffiliated events. A statement from Musketeer said they hope “sense can prevail and the international can be reinstated” next year, but that it wanted to be “quite clear that our intention is to continue to run eventing competitions at Barbury throughout the 2023 season, including the Cotswold Cup qualifier. We will also look to replace the international with an alternative fixture.”

2. A brilliant piece of engineering

John Blake, of Breckland Farriers, stepped in to help World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm resident Joey by removing a keratoma from the 17.2hh gelding’s hoof, under veterinary supervision, before attaching a tailor-made aluminium “door” to Joey’s hoof. The design allows the staff at the welfare centre to apply iodine solution into the hoof daily and to change the dressing every few days without needing to lift the hoof.

“I wanted something to keep the wound clean and that would also be able to apply a bit of pressure, to stop it from growing proud flesh,” said John. “My sons and I went away and had a think around the idea that I could put a hinge on and a plate across the front.” It’s now a waiting game in terms of Joey’s recovery, but early signs are that he is doing well.

3. “The kindest thing you’ll ever do”

We take our hat off to Rebecca Butler, who has shared her story about saying the hardest goodbye to her “dearest friend” Oscar in the hope it might help others. Rebecca made the call for 29-year-old Oscar after 12 happy years. She told H&H that to see her horse “quietly go to sleep and lie down on the grass in his favourite patch was a dignified and fitting end to a long-term companion”.

“Everyone is different but I’m a normal person and if I can do it, I absolutely believe anyone can,” said Rebecca. “I would urge anyone with a horse or pony nearing the end of their life, please make the decision before it is made for you. It is the kindest thing you’ll ever do for them.”

