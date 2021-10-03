‘The children haven’t stopped smiling’: new partnership bringing joy to young people, plus the latest sponsorship news





Children were given the opportunity to ride at Cheltenham in the launch of a new initiative between the Jockey Club and charities WellChild and the Cotswold RDA.

The “Giddy up for Good” scheme launched on 24 August, with eight WellChild-supported youngsters enjoying sessions led by the Cotswold RDA team. WellChild provides care for seriously ill children and young people.

Twenty-time champion jump jockey and WellChild ambassador AP McCoy presented rosettes and gave a behind the scenes tour of the racecourse.

“As an ambassador for WellChild I know how important the support they offer to their families is and giving children the opportunity to ride here at Cheltenham thanks to the Cotswold RDA and The Jockey Club is an unbelievable experience for them,” he said.

“The children haven’t stopped smiling the whole time they have been here and it has been a wonderful event to be a part of. I am looking forward to the next few.”

Ian Renton, regional managing director of The Jockey Club, added that it was “a joy to be able to offer the children the opportunity to ride the RDA ponies in this iconic venue”.

“When we struck up our partnership with WellChild in February 2021, we knew it was the start of a fantastic relationship,” he said.

“We are very lucky to have the Cotswold RDA based on site with us all year round, so to be able to work in conjunction with the RDA team and WellChild to offer this unique opportunity for the children and their families is wonderful.

“We are looking forward to continuing these sessions and giving more children the opportunity to not only ride, but spend time with the ponies and experience all the benefits we know that can have.”

Harbro Country Stores

The Scottish country store network has pledged to make a donation to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) for every bag of feed sold during the next 12 months.

The brand will donate 25p per bag of Harbro feed sold to RDA groups across Scotland.

“RDA groups have been hit hard by the effects of coronavirus and we know it is a cause close to many of our customers’ hearts,” said Harbro Country Stores’ retail director, Allan Bain.

“My sister has benefited from the work of her local RDA group for many years, so I am personally aware how vital the horse interaction is for those with disabilities and the joy it brings to participants across Scotland. We are proud to support the work of such an important organisation during our dedicated ‘Love Your Horse’ month and continue this over the next 12 months. “

Dominic Ind, RDA west and central Scotland regional chair, added they are “most grateful” for the pledge.

“Many know of the extraordinary work RDA does for children and adults helping them on the journey to health and wholeness,” he said. “At the heart of this are equines – whether it is riding; carriage driving or vaulting and we face the financial challenge of horse management. Do contact a local RDA group to see our charity in action and volunteers are always welcome.”

Premier Performance CZ

The equine supplement brand has welcomed 14-time Paralympic gold medallist Sir Lee Pearson as a sponsored rider.

His 2021 Paralympic ride Breezer was supported by the brand’s GastroPremier, Calming Powder and Calming Cookies while in Tokyo, where they won triple gold.

Voltaire Design

The saddle specialists have signed a three-year title sponsorship agreement with Liverpool International Horse Show (31 December to 3 January).

“Voltaire Design has long seen Liverpool International Horse Show as one of the pinnacles of the equestrian season,” said director Matt Tarrant.

“It brings something unique to the calendar and we have supported Liverpool since the inaugural event. Voltaire Design are thrilled to step up to title

sponsor for the next three years. The sport of showjumping is incredibly important to Voltaire Design and this partnership underlines our commitment to supporting the sport at the highest level in the United Kingdom.”

Nina Barbour, of Liverpool International Horse Show, added: “Voltaire Design has been long-standing supporters of the Liverpool International Horse Show, so we are delighted to announce them as the new title sponsor for the spectacular event. With a passion for innovation and a mutual vision for promoting world-class equestrian sport, Voltaire Design is an invaluable addition to the show.”

Orifarm Healthcare

The pharmaceutical company has been announced as main sponsor of the para dressage competition at the 2022 ECCO FEI World Championships in Herning, Denmark (6-14 August).

“We have always insisted on having an ambitious approach to our business and have a strong belief that everything is possible if you fight for it, said Birgitte Bøgh-Sørensen, who co-founded the family-owned company with Hans Bøgh-Sørensen.

“Having managed to build a successful business within healthcare, we want to support relevant initiatives and activities in our surroundings. We see this as one way of giving value back to society.”

Hans Bøgh-Sørensen added: “The Para Dressage athletes are in the game to win – and they most certainly won our hearts. We want to support them in fulfilling their ambitions at the World Championships.”

Casper Cassøe Krüth, who is co-organising the event with Jens Trabjerg, said they are “very pleased” to welcome Orifarm Healthcare’s support.

“Danish para dressage is absolutely world-class. Together with Orifarm Healthcare, we can increase the awareness of the sport at home and abroad and at the same time ensure the absolute best conditions for the execution of the World Championships,” he said.

Jens added: “Herning 2022 has a strong focus on sustainability and plans a significant part of the execution to be based on several of the UN’s world goals. We are very pleased that Orifarm Healthcare supports those ambitions as well.”

