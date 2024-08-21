Temporary suspension for rider who whipped horse and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Exclusion from team duties

Danish dressage rider Carina Cassøe Krüth has been temporarily excluded from the national team over a training video. The footage, in which Carina can be seen whipping the horse she is riding repeatedly, was brought to the attention of the Danish federation before the Olympics, it is understood. It is thought that the video was taken two years ago, but it appeared on social media this month.

New international event

The last Blair Castle International Horse Trials runs this weekend – but a “world-class” fixture is to run nearby from next year, it has been confirmed. Scone Palace will host classes up to CCI4*-L from 2025 on the same weekend as Blair has normally been held, and about 35 miles away. The event will take place in the “historic and picturesque parklands of Scone Palace and the adjacent Perth racecourse, offering a unique and enhanced setting for this new world-class event”. “We are thrilled to bring a new and major event to Perthshire, highlighting the region as a premium destination for large-scale international events,” said Scone Estates CEO Brian Stevenson. “The team and I look forward to working with British Eventing to deliver another world-class event.”

Cycling for Caroline

Top eventer Piggy March and her husband Tom are to lead a group of cyclists riding 1,100km from Blair Castle to London to raise funds in memory of Tom’s sister Caroline, who died this year. The Cycle4Caroline group aims to raise £500,000 for Spinal Research and the British Eventing (BE) Support Trust in memory of Caroline, who died in March after she sustained life-changing injuries in a fall in April 2022.

