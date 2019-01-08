Teenager thrown from horse after owner refuses to call off out-of-control dog

A teenage girl was thrown as her horse was chased into the sea by an out-of-control dog, whose owner refused to call it off.

Police are now appealing for information on the incident, in which the 17-year-old rider was chased for some 15 minutes on Exmouth beach, Devon, on Monday afternoon (7 January).

A spokesman for Devon & Cornwall Police said the dog, one of two believed to be Hungarian vyzlers, had escaped from its owner.

“The dog made off from its owner and chased a horse and young female rider along the beach causing the horse to throw the rider and then chasing the horse into the sea,” said the spokesman.

“The rider shouted for the dog owner to call his dog away from the horse. He replied ‘no’ ignoring the rider and carried on walking.”

The spokesman added that a number of people witnessed the accident, which took place at about 3pm, and went to the rider’s aid. She sustained bruising to her hip in the incident, but is otherwise unharmed.

Police are appealing for video footage of the incident and are keen to identify and talk to the man involved who is described as being white and between 60 and 65 years old. He was wearing a green waxed jacket, corduroy trousers and a checked flat cap.

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk, call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting CR/2334/19.

