Teenager seriously injured and horse put down after collision with car

A teenage girl was seriously injured and a horse put down after a collision with a car in Suffolk yesterday (26 September).

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in relation to the incident, which took place on the B1127 Hulver Road, Henstead, Beccles, at just before 6pm.

Police said the road was closed and a vet and the land and air ambulances were called to the scene.

The teenage rider was flown to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious injuries, but the horse was put down at the scene by the vet.

“The driver of the car – a 52-year-old man – was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink/drugs and driving under the influence of excess drugs,” a spokesman for Suffolk Police said.

“He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

The police added that recovery was carried out and the road was open by about 8.15pm.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed the teenager was taken to hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance for treatment.

