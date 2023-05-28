Teenager finds ‘self belief’ thanks to riding racehorses – and qualifies for national final





A 16-year-old rider who has autism and struggles with anxiety has found new confidence thanks to riding out racehorses – and qualified for the British Showjumping national championships on his first attempt.

Toby Clapham jumped three clears on Shanaclough Phantom to win the 38-strong senior British novice second round at Allens Hill, Worcestershire, on 21 May, and secure their ticket to the final at Stoneleigh in August.

Toby’s mother Annabell told H&H Toby only moved onto horses from 148cms at the beginning of this year after turning 16 in December. They bought six-year-old 17hh gelding “Simba” as a blank canvas in February, and Toby started competing him in April. Within four weeks the pair had four double clears at British novice, and Allen Hill was their first attempt at the second rounds.

“Toby was over the moon to win. It was a really big course, and for such a big horse Simba tried so hard to get round those corners, but they won by more than four seconds. Toby is very competitive and thinks he’s still on 148cms,” said Annabell.

“Simba is still green, but he’s a very kind horse. The plan is to put some more schooling in before the final, and we’re going to go to Hickstead and do some classes at the Royal International to get some more experience at the stayaways. We also hope to get Toby’s twin Charlie qualified for the nationals too.”

Annabell said Toby was diagnosed with autism last year, and has struggled with confidence issues and bullying. Toby attended school with Jonno Balding, son of racehorse trainer Andrew Balding, and when Toby dropped out of school, the Baldings offered Toby an opportunity to ride out for them. Toby has now been riding out three days a week for 10 weeks, and discussions are taking place about a potential apprenticeship next year.

“The Baldings scooped Toby up and have given him a new outlook on life. The routine really helps him and the opportunity has given him such a confidence boost in so many ways,” said Annabell.

“He didn’t really talk to anyone before, but being at such a big yard with lots of lads and staff, he’s now communicating and chatting. He’s really enjoying working with the young horses and is totally unfazed, he’s got a real connection with horses. I’m so grateful for the opportunity he’s been given, it’s amazing to watch how far he’s come. He’s got his self belief back.”

