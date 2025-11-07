



British Showjumping stands against new blood rules

Britain’s national governing body for showjumping has stated that it will not be following the FEI’s lead and changing its rules on cases of rider-induced blood on horses in the sport. The new FEI rule, which will come into effect on 1 January, states that rider-induced blood on the horse will no longer lead to automatic elimination. Instead, a system of jumping recorded warnings will be introduced. British Showjumping chief executive Iain Graham said: “British Showjumping will not be changing our national rules in response. We remain committed to evidence-based decisions and stand firmly behind the British Equestrian charter for the horse, built on empathy, care, respect, consideration, ethics and learning.”

Exciting new opportunity for veteran horses

Owners of veteran horses will have the chance to qualify their animals for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) through a new series to run in 2026. There will be 10 qualifiers held across the country and the series will run under Veteran Horse Society rules, open to amateurs only. “The new championship will shine a spotlight on the longevity, versatility, and enduring spirit of horses aged 15 and over,” said a HOYS spokesman.

Fancy trying your hand at arena eventing?

Horse & Hound’s eventing editor Pippa Roome has the lowdown on British Eventing’s (BE) two arena eventing series that are running this winter. So if you fancy giving either BE’s Arena Eventing or Anyone Can Event (ACE) series a try, we have all you need to know. There are also a number of venues around the country that run their own unaffiliated arena eventing competitions, so there are plenty of opportunities to take part.

