Tack worth £30,000 — and penny-farthing — stolen in yard raid

More than 20 sets of harness valued at £30,000 have been stolen from a yard in Suffolk, along with a penny farthing.

Police have released images of the tack that was taken during the burglary at a property on Brockford Green near Stowmarket this month.

CCTV images recorded at the scene suggest that the criminals struck at around 9.20pm on Saturday, 11 July.

Police said the offenders entered a large barn at the premises and stole a “large quantity of horse riding equipment and gear relating to horse-drawn carriages”.

The thieves also made off with whips and the large penny farthing bicycle. The victim is still compiling a list of the missing items.

It is thought a van, or a vehicle with a trailer, would have been needed to move all the equipment, so police are asking anyone in the area with CCTV to check it for vehicles travelling between 8pm and 11pm on the Saturday evening that might be linked to the crime.

“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour around the time stated or has knowledge of the whereabouts of any of the equipment stolen or has been sold such horse equipment very recently in suspicious circumstances should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/39325/20,” a spokesman for Suffolk Police said.

Information can be reported on the Suffolk Police website, by calling 101 or emailing nicholas.phillips1@suffolk.pnn.police.uk. Witnesses call also call Crimestoppers in confidence, on 0800 555111.

