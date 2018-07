A suspected arson attack at a riding school in Texas has led to the death of 9 horses.

The blaze broke out at around 1am on Friday, 19 December at Special Pals Riding School in Houston.

It took firemen 15 minutes to control the fire and only 2 of the 11 horses stabled there survived.

Many of the horses took part in the local Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Investigators believe it to be arson.