Star-studded line-up revealed for Bolesworth International

Many of the top names in British showjumping are entered for the Equerry Bolesworth International Show this week.

John Whitaker, William Funnell and Holly Smith are among the star-studded line-up in the CSI4* (12 to 16 June).

William has three on the start list, including the talented nine-year-old Billy Diamo, with whom he finished third in the Rolex grand prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last month.

Holly brings forward her 2018 World Equestrian Games ride Hearts Destiny, as well as Ruby VIII and Fruselli.

The popular stallion Argento heads John Whitaker’s two entries, with the 11-year-old gelding Unick Du Francport also in his Bolesworth string. His niece Ellen also has three entered (Jack Van’T Kattenheye, Arena Uk Winston and Diola).

The northwest proved a happy hunting ground for Harriet Nuttall at Liverpool International Horse Show in December, with five podium finishes for the Somerset-based rider. She brings Galway Bay Jed, Night Of Glory OL and Grey Fortune.

Liverpool puissance winner Matt Sampson, who famously sang his way into Bolesworth in 2017, brings forward three horses. These are Geneve R, Valse De Pepinvast and Firefly W.

Alfie Bradstock brings his 2018 Horse of the Year Show joint puissance winner, H D’Or.

Julie Andrews, WEG 2018 team rider Amanda Derbyshire, 2017 Hickstead Derby winner Nigel Coupe, Louise Saywell and Robert Smith all make the startlist. Young stars Harry Charles, Graham Babes, Oliver Fletcher and H&H blogger Georgia Tame are also among the 108 combinations not to be missed.

A strong Irish contingent travels to Cheshire, headed by Greg Broderick and Shane and Trevor Breen.

They are joined by Michael Pender — who shared the 2018 Liverpool puissance spoils with Matt Sampson — as well as David Simpson and Anthony Condon, among others.

The US has two riders on the list, Laura Kraut and Kerry McCahill, with Angelie von Essen representing Sweden; Patrick Lemmen and Hendrik-Jan Schuttert from the Netherlands and Belgium’s Rik Hemeryck and Andres Vereecke completing the international line-up.

