Dressage legends to help riders ‘turn good into amazing’ at Bolesworth

Multiple Olympic medallist Carl Hester and top international dressage judge Peter Storr are teaming up to help riders “turn good into amazing” at a Bolesworth masterclass.

The masterclass will be held at 6.40pm on the first evening of the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show, which takes place in the grounds of Bolesworth Castle in Cheshire from 12 to 16 June.

Titled “80% is the new 70% — through the eyes of the judges”, Carl and Peter will discuss what judges are looking for in a test and how attention to detail and riding for that “little bit extra” can secure more marks.

Their tips and advice will focus on “turning good into amazing” and how to maximise their dressage scores and get that extra 10%, turning a 70% test into an 80%.

“It is fantastic to have Carl back for the dressage demonstration after two hugely successful years,” said show director Nina Barbour.

“With Peter alongside they make a very experienced team and I am sure everyone will go home with some fascinating insight and advice to take them to the next level.”

International dressage will return to Bolesworth for a third consecutive year, held on the Wednesday and Thursday of the show.

Wednesday will play host to the Equitop Myoplast CDI3* grand prix, followed by Carl and Peter’s masterclass and ending with an 80s-themed party in Club Boles.

For more information and tickets, visit www.bolesworthinternational.com