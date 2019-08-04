New major sponsors for Horse of the Year Show, plus the latest equestrian sponsorship news

Supreme Products

The products company is the title sponsor of the Supreme Horse of the Year Championship at the 2019 Horse of the Year Show.

The final takes place on the Sunday evening of the show (2 to 6 October), held at the NEC in Birmingham.

“It’s the one show everyone wants to be at and to go supreme is what dreams are made of!” said brand manager Laura Clegg.

“Showing at this level requires the overall picture of horse and rider to be perfect; all the hard work and dedication over the year leads to this show.

“The standard is so high and everyone wants to stand out from the crowd; our range of products and garments will help people achieve the ultimate show ring look for when presentation matters most.”

Swish Bedding

The family-run business has been named as the official bedding supplier for Horse of the Year Show.

Owned and run by Rob and Kate Dale, Swish Animal Bedding is made from?100% pure rape straw and manufactured in a purpose- built plant on the family farm.

“Horse of the Year Show is such a prestigious show attracting professionals from many disciplines of the finest calibre,” said Mrs Dale.

“These horses and the people who care for them deserve a premier brand that can be seen to live up to its expectations as an effective product throughout the show. With such a fantastic atmosphere we are delighted to have a stand at the show and look forward to meeting the end users and showing our commitment to supply the complete service customers expect.”

Dodson & Horrell

The feed manufacturer is extending its polo sponsorship to support the Ladies Polo Foundation.

The foundation was set up to provide training to young players and also helps support injured servicewomen.

“The Ladies Polo Foundation supports every woman who is passionate about polo and with training from the best players in the world, dreams can become reality. We are hugely grateful of Dodson & Horrell’s support, not just for the foundation but to ladies’ polo as a sport,” said founder Hannah Henderson.

Lotus Romeo

The bespoke competition jacket brand has announced its support of five-star eventer Imogen Murray and up-and-coming dressage rider Anand Patel.

“The jackets are absolutely gorgeous and really well made. The technical fabrics give me the ease of movement that I need and are super comfortable and breathable, which is very important when I’m competing lots of horses,” said Imogen.

Caroline Powell

The New Zealand Olympic eventer has signed two new sponsorship deals.

Caroline is now being sponsored by Royal Rider stirrups, which she has used for a number of years.

“I have always used the Royal Rider stirrups,” she said. “They’re stable under my foot and I feel very secure in them. It is great to be working with a brand I’ve used for such a long time.”

She is also the latest event rider to join footwear brand Fairfax & Favor as an ambassador.

Eco Voltz

Eventer Alexander Whewall has signed a deal with the electric bike manufacturers.

“I love the Eco Voltz bike,” said Alex, adding the compact design makes them easy to get in and out the horsebox.

“For the bigger long format events they are great as it makes getting around event sites so much easier and is less tiring on the legs.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday