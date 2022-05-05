‘It’s girl power!’: Former Spice Girl celebrates first winner as an owner





Girl power prevailed with former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell (now Geri Horner) celebrating her first winner as an owner, as a horse named after her hit solo single Lift Me Up broke his maiden at Mollington.

Ginger Spice Geri, who owns the six-year-old gelding with her husband, Formula 1 boss Christian Horner, was at the Warwickshire meeting on bank holiday Monday (2 May) to witness the success.

Jockey Hannah Henn piloted the Mahler son to a 15-length victory in the PPORA club members’ maiden, the final race on the card, for Edgcote trainer Sarah Case.

“He is named after my song, which went to number one – and now he has gone to number one!” said Geri.

“I am very proud that it’s a female jockey. It’s girl power and he’s got an amazing female trainer. Sometimes the girls have got to boss the boys!”

Red Bull team principal Christian added: “It’s one horsepower rather than 1,000. It is a bit of fun. Hannah did a wonderful job and so did Sarah making sure he was well prepared.

“It has been a good couple of weekends. We won at Imola last weekend, we have won here this weekend, and we need to repeat it in Miami.”

Hannah returned to race-riding this season following a six-year break, during which time she became a mum.

Her triumph with Lift Me Up is her second pointing victory, with her first winner coming aboard The Drone for her father, Chris, at Brafield-on-the-Green in 2016.

Explaining the link with the Horners, she said: “I look after the family horses, taking the kids riding and them riding. We sort of introduced them into pointing and being competitive themselves, they wanted to buy a racehorse.

“It’s an amazing opportunity. Geri has always been supportive. She has backed me and been a source of motivation. She’s all girl power!”

This was Lift Me Up’s second start, after finishing runner-up on his debut in a 10-runner maiden at Larkhill in February.

“Hannah has put a lot of hard work in,” said Sarah. “She brought Christian to the gallops one morning. He loved the place and got the racing bug.”

Grand National-winning owner Robert Waley-Cohen was among the others to enjoy bank holiday success. Robert, who put the Randox Grand National trophy on display, added to his silverware collection by saddling Maitree Express to take the Warwickshire hunt members, subscribers and farmers race.

Jockey Alice Stevens took over the reins on the eight-year-old from Robert’s Grand National-winning son, Sam Waley-Cohen, who was also in attendance.

