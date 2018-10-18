Social media hunt for owner of ring lost at the races

A racegoer is hoping to reunite a ring with its owner after finding the piece of jewellery in her handbag.

Susie Sourwine was watching the racing with friends at Longchamp on Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe day on 7 October when there was a kerfuffle in the stand behind her.

A lady in the row behind her had lost a ring and was frantically searching for it.

The group all helped look, but thought it had fallen through the wooden floorboards of the grandstand.

“I was at a lunch meeting this week and went to grab a pen out of my open-topped bag when I spotted a ring in there and thought ‘where did this come from’?”Susie told H&H.

“We laughed about it and it wasn’t until I was on the train home I thought ‘that must be the girl’s ring’.”

She contacted French governing body France Galop and the racecourse to see if there was a lost and found facility, but without luck.

One of her friends suggested she try the power of social media to reunite the girl with her ring and the tweet went viral.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

“I tweeted it and then went to walk the dog and when I came back I had a message from my friend saying ‘that escalated quickly’,” said Susie, adding that her message has been retweeted more than 1,000 times and had more than 200,000 views.

“It is just the right thing to do as she was obviously really sad to have lost it. Social media gets a bad reputation sometimes, but this just shows the communication of people in our sport and how they are willing to do something kind and work as a whole to help someone.”

If the ring is yours — or you know who it belongs to — contact Susie on Twitter at @LittorallySusie

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday