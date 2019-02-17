Six-time Badminton winner offers fans a £2,000 supporters’ deal

Fans of eventing legend Lucinda Green have the chance to join her for a “year to remember” this season, for £2,000 each.

The six-time Badminton winner is looking for 10 people to sign up to a supporters’ scheme to help fund her horse Riddick VEH.

Benefits include an invitation to join Lucinda at a members-only event at Badminton Horse Trials on 3 May, and join a Badminton cross-country course-walk.

All will also be invited to a members-only mid-season barbecue with Lucinda, and to one event this season as Lucinda’s guests, including a “detailed lead-up and debrief”.

Lucinda told H&H the idea came when she told Shiwon Green, of Lucinda’s sponsors Fenlandz Health, that she was going to have trouble running Riddick this season as his part-owner had pulled out.

“Shiwon said maybe she would get a syndicate together,” Lucinda said. “I never thought I would hear any more from her after that Christmas party, but she remembered, ran with it, and set it up – amazing!

“It’s a very exciting possibility to team up with a few people to see what Riddick and I can make of a year’s eventing – aiming we hope for the new three-star level – we will both need to knock off some rust, but it should be a fun and interesting journey.”

Lucinda imported the 11-year-old Australian thoroughbred, having “taken a shine” to him while teaching over there, and he competed up to intermediate level in 2017.

He had to have most of last year off, but is now “fully recovered” and getting fit for the 2019 season.

Ms Green added that campaigning horses is expensive, and “even legends require help with this”.

“The best of the best riders are usually only available to those with very deep pockets,” she added. “As this is not an ownership as such, the supporters are able to enjoy nearly all of the benefits at a fraction of the cost. Lucinda is very generous with her time and knowledge and I know that anyone who spends time in her company comes away with insights and inspiration.”

A Fenlandz spokesman added that the project is “unique”.

“It enables the eventing enthusiast access to the highest level of sport and expertise at an affordable level and have a lot of fun in the process,” she said. “Supporters are strictly limited to 10 people to allow plenty of opportunity to have personal contact and conversation with Lucinda.”

