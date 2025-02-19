‘Thank you for everything, my best friend’: championship horse ‘with heart of gold’ retires





Germany’s Jana Wargers has paid tribute to her championship ride Limbridge, who has “a heart of pure gold”, on his retirement from competition aged 16.

Limbridge, who Jana owns with Ashford Farm BV and Jos Lansink, was part of the German showjumping teams at the World Championships and Nations Cup final in 2022, and at the 2023 Europeans.

The partnership finished ninth at the 2022 worlds in Herning, and their achievements also include winning the World Cup leg in Budapest 2021. They finished on the podium at several major five-star grands prix, including taking runner-up spots in Rome and Lyon in 2022.

The duo were part of the German Nations Cup team at Aachen three years in a row. British showjumping fans may also remember watching the pair competing at the London leg of the Global Champions Tour and Royal Windsor Horse Show in recent years.

Jana said she “couldn’t be prouder of everything we have achieved together”.

“Thank you, Limbridge, for everything you have done for me – from being my best friend in the stable to my best teammate in the show ring. From traveling the world together and taking me into all the big arenas, I had complete trust in you, just as you did in me,” she said.

“As we take the next step in our partnership, with you now enjoying your days in the field and receiving endless cuddles, I will make sure you have the retirement you deserve.

“Looking back at all the amazing moments, results, and podiums we achieved together, I couldn’t be more grateful.

“Thank you for everything, my best friend! And thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey – it means the world.”

The Holsteiner gelding, by Guardus Limbus, was bred by Ralf Pawlowski and started his career with Christoph Kaufmann. He also spent time with Maelle Martin, Michael Hughes, Eve Jobs and Darragh Kerins, before Jana took on the ride in 2021.

